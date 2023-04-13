West Ham United manager David Moyes was left frustrated by VAR decisions following his side's 1-1 draw with Gent in Belgium in the first leg of their Europa Conference League quarter-final tieFull Article
David Moyes bemoans West Ham VAR decisions after Europa Conference League draw in Gent
Football.london0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Every word David Moyes said on West Ham's Arsenal tie, Mikel Arteta, Gent and Gianluca Scamacca
Football.london
The full transcript from West Ham United manager David Moyes' pre-match press conference ahead of his side's Premier League meeting..
Advertisement
More coverage
West Ham player ratings: Declan Rice stars as Hammers throw away first leg lead against Gent
Football.london
How West Ham’s players rated at the Ghelamco Arena as David Moyes' side looked to seal a victory in the first leg of their Europa..