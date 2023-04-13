Manchester United looked to be in the driving seat leading 2-0 against Sevilla - but own goals from Tyrell Malacia and Harry Maguire made it 2-2, and Lisandro Martinez was carried off injuredFull Article
Harry Maguire and Tyrell Malacia score own goals in Man Utd 'f***ing disaster' vs Sevilla
Manchester United 2-2 Sevilla: Maguire and Malacia late own goals see Red Devils crumble
Harry Maguire and Tyrell Malacia put through their own goal late on as Manchester United squandered a comfortable lead in a 2-2..
