Latest Aston Villa news from BirminghamLive as Eddie Howe previews Newcastle clash at Villa Park.Full Article
Eddie Howe sends stark Newcastle warning ahead of Aston Villa as Unai Emery point made
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Wilson, Isak, Almiron: Newcastle United XI vs Aston Villa predicted as Eddie Howe handed boost
BirminghamLive brings you the latest Aston Villa news as Eddie Howe handed boost ahead of Premier League clash with Unai Emery's..
Tamworth Herald
Newcastle United star makes Unai Emery point ahead of Aston Villa clash
Latest Aston Villa news from BirminghamLive as Newcastle United's Dan looks ahead to his tem's clash at Villa Park
Tamworth Herald