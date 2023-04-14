A West Ham United fan has died at the age of 57 after being hit by a train following the Hammers' 1-1 draw with Gent in the Europa Conference League on Thursday night in BelgiumFull Article
West Ham fan, 57, dies in Gent train collision after Europa Conference League clash
Football.london0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
West Ham handed fresh Gent selection blow as trio walk suspension tightrope for second leg tie
Football.london
West Ham United defender Angelo Ogbonna will be absent for the Hammers in their Europa Conference League quarter-final second leg..
Advertisement
More coverage
West Ham warned about Gent striker linked with Leeds United and Leicester City transfer
Football.london
West Ham United face Belgian side Gent at the Ghelamco Arena on Thursday night in the first leg of their Europa Conference League..