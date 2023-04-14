Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's Wrexham could secure their place in the Football League in a matter of days if the next few results go their way - with the Aviation Gin on iceFull Article
How Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's Wrexham can win the National League in a few days
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Ryan Reynolds' birthday song to Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney called 'work of genius'
Daily Star
Fresh off a thrilling 3-2 win over Notts County that left Wrexham three points clear at the top of the National League table,..
Advertisement
More coverage
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are in Wrexham for club's biggest game in years
Wales Online
The co-owners will be cheering on Wrexham in their titanic National League clash with Notts County on Monday afternoon