Eakins won't return as coach of NHL-worst Ducks
Head coach Dallas Eakins, who had a 100-147-44 record in four losing seasons with the Ducks, will not be back with the team, it was announced.Full Article
Dallas Eakins won't get a chance to coach Connor Bedard if the last-place Anaheim Ducks manage to land the generational talent in..