Harry Brook Hits First Century Of IPL 2023 In SRH vs KKR Game, Twitter Reacts

Harry Brook Hits First Century Of IPL 2023 In SRH vs KKR Game, Twitter Reacts

Zee News

Published

In addition to Brook's stellar performance, Aiden Markram, the captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad, contributed a quickfire fifty to the total.

Full Article