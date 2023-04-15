John Terry point made in Man City vs Leicester City prediction
Published
Leicester City news from LeicestershireLive as former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson gives his verdict on the Foxes' trip to Manchester City.Full Article
Published
Leicester City news from LeicestershireLive as former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson gives his verdict on the Foxes' trip to Manchester City.Full Article
Latest Leicester City news as John Terry is praised after becoming Leicester City coach
Dean Smith has joined Leicester City as manager on a deal until the end of the season, bringing Craig Shakespeare an John Terry in..