The results of the 2023 Grand National are in after a field of 40 runners gave it their all around the famous Aintree fences in front of packed grandstands on MerseysideFull Article
Grand National results in full as Corach Rambler wins at Aintree and claims £500k prize
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Grand National 2023 results in FULL including 1-2-3-4 places, finishers and fallers
Daily Record
It was the big one at Aintree and it was delayed due to protestors but it was a victory for Scotland as Lucinda Russell's Corach..