Grand National results in full as Corach Rambler wins at Aintree and claims £500k prize

Grand National results in full as Corach Rambler wins at Aintree and claims £500k prize

Daily Star

Published

The results of the 2023 Grand National are in after a field of 40 runners gave it their all around the famous Aintree fences in front of packed grandstands on Merseyside

Full Article