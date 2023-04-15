World Snooker Championship 2023: Neil Robertson opens up 6-3 lead over Wu Yize
Published
Neil Robertson opens up a 6-3 advantage over debutant Wu Yize in a high-quality first-round match at the World Championship in Sheffield.Full Article
Published
Neil Robertson opens up a 6-3 advantage over debutant Wu Yize in a high-quality first-round match at the World Championship in Sheffield.Full Article
Neil Robertson produces a sublime display to defeat Chinese debutant Wu Yize 10-3 in the first round of the World Championship in..