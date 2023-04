Frank Lampard was left “disappointed on every level” following Chelsea’s 2-1 defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion. The Blues suffered their third successive loss under caretaker boss Lampard after the high-flying Seagulls came from behind to take the spoils at Stamford Bridge. Danny Welbeck cancelled out Conor Gallagher’s deflected effort, before Julio Enciso’s 30-yard thunderbolt […]