Crystal Palace moved nine points clear of the relegation zone after Saturday's 2-0 win over Southampton, with attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze scoring both goalsFull Article
Eberechi Eze makes Crystal Palace admission after Premier League brace vs Southampton
Football.london0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Eze scores twice as Palace beat sorry Southampton
Eberechi Eze strikes twice as Crystal Palace win their third consecutive game and leave wasteful Southampton rooted to the bottom..
BBC Sport
Southampton 0-2 Crystal Palace: Eberechi Eze seals victory as Saints stay bottom
Eberechi Eze strikes twice as Crystal Palace win their third consecutive game and leave wasteful Southampton rooted to the bottom..
BBC Sport