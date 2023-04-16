Arsenal fans were left fuming by the awarding of a penalty in their Premier League clash against West Ham after they spotted a handball in the build-up that went without punishmentFull Article
Arsenal fans left raging as West Ham awarded penalty despite 'obvious handball'
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Bukayo Saka offers heartfelt apology to Arsenal fans after missed penalty vs West Ham
Daily Star
Bukayo Saka has told Arsenal fans that he will do his best to make-up for his penalty blunder after West Ham battled back to secure..