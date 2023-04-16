Women's hockey world championship headed to Utica, N.Y. in 2024
Published
The International Ice Hockey Federation and USA Hockey announced on Sunday that next year’s women’s hockey world championship will take place in Utica, N.Y.Full Article
Published
The International Ice Hockey Federation and USA Hockey announced on Sunday that next year’s women’s hockey world championship will take place in Utica, N.Y.Full Article
The Canadian government has restored funding to Hockey Canada. Hockey Canada made the announcement Sunday, adding Canadian sport..
It took nine, dramatic rounds of a shootout on Monday night, but Team Canada defeated the United States, 4-3, in the final..