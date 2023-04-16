Giannis exits early vs. Heat with back injury
Published
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was ruled out for the remainder of Game 1 against the Heat with a lower back contusion, the team announced.Full Article
Published
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was ruled out for the remainder of Game 1 against the Heat with a lower back contusion, the team announced.Full Article
Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo landed hard on his backside and was ruled out of Milwaukee's playoff series opener against the..
Antetokounmpo took a hard fall in the first quarter