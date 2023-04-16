Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo injures lower back, exits playoff game vs. Heat

USATODAY.com

Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo landed hard on his backside and was ruled out of Milwaukee's playoff series opener against the Miami Heat.

