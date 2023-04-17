2023 Zurich Classic odds, picks, field: Surprising PGA predictions, bets from model that nailed nine majors
Published
SportsLine's proven model simulated the Zurich Classic 2023 10,000 times and revealed its surprising golf picksFull Article
Published
SportsLine's proven model simulated the Zurich Classic 2023 10,000 times and revealed its surprising golf picksFull Article
SportsLine's proven model simulated the PGA Championship 2023 10,000 times and revealed its surprising golf picks
Grab your partner as the PGA Tour embarks on a team-style event down on the Bayou this week