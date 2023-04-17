Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp feels his side produced their best performance of the season as they ruthlessly took apart struggling Leeds United.Full Article
Best of the season - Klopp on Liverpool win at Leeds
“My favourite part was in the 92nd minute when we chased the poor boy on the ball from Leeds. The counter-pressing was the best..
Leeds win is Liverpool's best game of season - Klopp
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says his side's 6-1 Premier League win at Leeds United is their best game of the season.
