Saudi Arabia denies $20bn offer for F1 as interest in second GP grows

Saudi Arabia denies $20bn offer for F1 as interest in second GP grows

F1-Fansite

Published

Apr.18 - Saudi Arabia has dismissed as "mere speculation" earlier reports that it wanted to buy Formula 1's commercial rights. In January, it emerged that as well as eyeing a Saudi driver and team, as well as a second annual grand prix on top of its existing F1 investments, the Kingdom's public investment fund offered.....check out full post »

Full Article