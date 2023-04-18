Blue Jays' Anthony Bass slams United Airlines after pregnant wife forced to pick up child's mess
Anthony Bass didn't mince words when discussing an incident involving his wife and children aboard a commercial flight.
MLB pitcher furious at airline for making pregnant wife clean up mess
A Toronto Blue Jays pitcher is calling out United Airlines after he said the airline made his pregnant wife clean up a mess on her..