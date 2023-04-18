Chelsea 0-2 Real Madrid (Real Madrid win 4-0 agg): What Were The Main Talking Points As Los Blancos Cruise Their Way To The Champions League Semi-Finals?
Published
Putting in another professional European display on Tuesday night, Real Madrid booked their Champions League semi-final ticket as they claimed a second-leg 2-0 victory against Chelsea. Firmly sat in pole position as they secured another 2-0 win when they welcomed the Blues to Madrid last week, Carlo Ancelotti’s men look set for what should be […]Full Article