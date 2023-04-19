NBA suspends Warriors' Draymond Green for stomping on Kings' Domantas Sabonis
Published
The NBA suspended Draymond Green one game for stomping on the chest of Kings big man Domantas Sabonis during Game 2 of their playoff series.
Published
The NBA suspended Draymond Green one game for stomping on the chest of Kings big man Domantas Sabonis during Game 2 of their playoff series.
Draymond Green has been suspended for Game 3 of the Warriors-King series after he stepped on Domantas Sabonis late in Golden..
Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts got paid, and paid huge! He's now the highest paid player in NFL history. Is he really..