Nuggets vs. Timberwolves prediction, odds, line: 2023 NBA playoff picks, Game 2 bets from model on 71-37 run

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves prediction, odds, line: 2023 NBA playoff picks, Game 2 bets from model on 71-37 run

CBS Sports

Published

SportsLine's model simulated Game 2 of the Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves series in the 2023 NBA playoffs

Full Article