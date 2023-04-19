New York Mets ace Max Scherzer ejected from start vs. Dodgers after foreign substance check
Published
Max Scherzer had pitched three scoreless innings, allowing one hit and two walks with three strikeouts before the ejection against the Dodgers.
Published
Max Scherzer had pitched three scoreless innings, allowing one hit and two walks with three strikeouts before the ejection against the Dodgers.
Mets pitcher Max Scherzer was ejected in between the third and fourth inning of New York’s game against the Dodgers Wednesday..
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Max Scherzer was ejected from the New York Mets' game at the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday after umpires..