FA Cup semi-finals - watch Brighton-Man Utd on BBC
Published
Four clubs - including 12-time winners Manchester United and Championship side Sheffield United - will compete in the FA Cup semi-finals on Saturday and Sunday.Full Article
Published
Four clubs - including 12-time winners Manchester United and Championship side Sheffield United - will compete in the FA Cup semi-finals on Saturday and Sunday.Full Article
It's FA Cup semi-final weekend - so BBC Sport takes a look at some of the best last-four encounters since the turn of the century.
Four clubs - including 12-time winners Manchester United and Championship side Sheffield United - will compete in the FA Cup..