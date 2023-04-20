Diamondbacks designate Madison Bumgarner for assignment
After leading the Giants to three World Series titles, four-time All-Star Madison Bumgarner has struggled to a 5.23 ERA over four seasons in Arizona.
Bumgarner has put up a 10.26 ERA over his first four starts
Madison Bumgarner has been designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks, who will eat more than $34 million remaining on the..