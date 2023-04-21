Embiid gets flagrant 1 for kicking Nets' Claxton
Sixers center Joel Embiid received a flagrant foul 1 after kicking Nets center Nic Claxton in the first quarter Thursday night.
Less than three minutes into Game 3 in Brooklyn, Joel Embiid and Nic Claxton got involved in a dust-up that led to a flagrant one..
Embiid kicked Claxton after the Nets big man dunked on him then stepped over him