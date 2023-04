Jose Mourinho saluted Paulo Dybala after his late equaliser paved the way for Roma’s dramatic extra-time victory over Feyenoord in the Europa League quarter-finals. The Giallorossi set up a semi-final showdown with Bayer Leverkusen after coming from behind to defeat Feyenoord 4-2 on aggregate at Stadio Olimpico. Trailing 1-0 from the first leg, Roma were […]