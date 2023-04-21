Unai Emery gives Ollie Watkins contract verdict and sends Aston Villa message
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Unai Emery makes feelings clear in response to Ollie Watkins contract question
Lichfield Mercury
BirminghamLive brings you the latest Aston Villa news as Unai Emery calls on his players to remain fully focused in the final seven..
Advertisement
More coverage
Unai Emery explains how Ollie Watkins has ignited Aston Villa's push for Europe after Newcastle win
BirminghamLive brings you the latest Aston Villa news as Unai Emery praises Ollie Watkins after scoring brace against Newcastle..
Sutton Coldfield Observer
Aston Villa team news vs Newcastle as Unai Emery brings in Leander Dendoncker
Here’s the two teams from Villa Park with Emi Buendia moving a little further forward to support Ollie Watkins
Sutton Coldfield Observer