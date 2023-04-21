West Ham manager Paul Konchesky says playing at London Stadium is "not a big deal" to the Women's Super League side.Full Article
London Stadium 'not a big deal' for West Ham women
BBC Sport0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
'No intention' - David Moyes makes big claim over West Ham future amid end-of-season exit links
West Ham United manager David Moyes has been discussing his future beyond the end of this season, with heavy reports suggesting..
Football.london
West Ham United: Playing at London Stadium 'not a big deal', says manager Paul Konchesky
West Ham manager Paul Konchesky says playing at London Stadium is "not a big deal" to the Women's Super League side.
BBC Sport