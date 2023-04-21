Everton chairman Bill Kenwright defends the way the club is run and denies suggestions health issues are affecting his ability to do the job.Full Article
Chairman Kenwright defends Everton board
BBC Sport0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Everton fans left fuming at Bill Kenwright over 'embarrassing and pathetic' statement
Everton chairman Bill Kenwright has come out swinging in defence of the club's board against protesters - but the chairman's..
Daily Star
Everton chairman Bill Kenwright defends board and denies health affecting way club is run
Everton chairman Bill Kenwright defends the way the club is run and denies suggestions health issues are affecting his ability to..
BBC News