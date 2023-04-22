Latest Aston Villa news from BirminghamLive ahead of the Villans Premier League clash with Brentford.Full Article
Unai Emery explains Aston Villa 'upset' as Ollie Watkins transfer claim made
Walsall Advertiser0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Ollie Watkins transfer claim made by Brentford boss ahead of Aston Villa clash
Lichfield Mercury
Latest Aston Villa news from BirminghamLive as Brentford boss Thomas Frank opens up on Ollie Watkins' move to Villa in 2020
Advertisement
More coverage
Ollie Watkins in new Aston Villa contract update as Unai Emery instruction made clear
Tamworth Herald
Here's a round-up of the latest Aston Villa news and headlines
Unai Emery explains how Ollie Watkins has ignited Aston Villa's push for Europe after Newcastle win
Sutton Coldfield Observer
Aston Villa team news vs Newcastle as Unai Emery brings in Leander Dendoncker
Sutton Coldfield Observer