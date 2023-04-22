Arsenal injury news: The Gunners have a few injury concerns after the clash with SouthamptonFull Article
Xhaka, Saliba, Zinchenko - Arsenal injury news and return dates after Southampton draw
Football.london0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Latest Arsenal injury news as four miss Southampton with Saliba update and Zinchenko wait
Football.london
Arsenal injury news: The Gunners will be hoping to welcome back one of their star players for Friday's clash with Southampton
Advertisement
More coverage
Arsenal news conference LIVE: Mikel Arteta on Saliba injury, Zinchenko return and Southampton
Football.london
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will be facing the media ahead of the Premier League clash against Southampton and we have got all the..