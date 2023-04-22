Nottingham Forest take on Liverpool at Anfield with still it all to do if they're to avoid relegation.Full Article
Liverpool predicted XI v Nottingham Forest as Jurgen Klopp makes two decisions
Nottingham Post0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Jurgen Klopp makes 'can't explain' Nottingham Forest admission with warning to Liverpool players
The latest Nottingham Forest news as the Liverpool boss has been analysing the style of play of Steve Cooper's men before the..
Nottingham Post