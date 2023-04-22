LSG Vs GT, IPL 2023: KL Rahul Creates History, Becomes Fastest Indian To Score 7000 Runs In T20
KL Rahul created history after becoming the fastest Indian player to score 7000 runs in T20 cricket.Full Article
Despite a lukewarm performance in the IPL 2023, Rahul made history by becoming the fastest player to reach 4,000 runs in the IPL.
KL Rahul created yet another record as he created history after becoming the fastest batter to score 4000 IPL runs