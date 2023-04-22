Aston Villa dealt Emi Martinez blow against Brentford
Lichfield Mercury0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Every word Unai Emery said on Aston Villa draw, Martinez substitution and breaking another record
Tamworth Herald
Draw with Brentford in West London has closed gap to fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur to two points with six games to play
Advertisement
More coverage
John McGinn makes Champions League prediction as Emi Martinez sent message
Latest Aston Villa news from BirminghamLive as the Villans enjoy an incredible revival under Unai Emery
Sutton Coldfield Observer
Leon Bailey responds to Emi Martinez with brilliant message after Newcastle win
Latest Aston Villa news from BirminghamLive as Leon Bailey responds to Emi Martinez on social media
Lichfield Mercury