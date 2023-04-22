Riyad Mahrez puts Man City in FA Cup final after Sheffield United 'forget to tackle'

Riyad Mahrez puts Man City in FA Cup final after Sheffield United 'forget to tackle'

Daily Star

Published

Riyad Mahrez starred for Manchester City as Pep Guardiola's side beat Sheffield United in their FA Cup semi-final with a convincing 3-0 victory on Saturday at Wembley

Full Article