Riyad Mahrez starred for Manchester City as Pep Guardiola's side beat Sheffield United in their FA Cup semi-final with a convincing 3-0 victory on Saturday at WembleyFull Article
Riyad Mahrez puts Man City in FA Cup final after Sheffield United 'forget to tackle'
Related news coverage
Guardiola hails 'grumpy' hat-trick hero Mahrez
BBC Sport
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola praises Riyad Mahrez's "quality" after his hat-trick in City's 3-0 FA Cup semi-final victory..
More coverage
FA Cup semi-final: Build-up to Man City v Sheffield United - radio & text
Follow BBC Radio 5 Live commentary & text updates as Manchester City face Sheffield United in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.
BBC Sport