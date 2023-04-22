Wrexham FC have achieved the goal set out when Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney bought the club in February 2021 and will be playing League Two football next seasonFull Article
Ryan Reynolds' Wrexham FC crowned National League champions and promoted to EFL
Daily Star
