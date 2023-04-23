Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks ejected from Game 3 for hitting Lakers' LeBron James in groin
Published
The Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks was assessed a flagrant foul 2 and tossed from the game in the third quarter after he struck LeBron James in the groin.
Published
The Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks was assessed a flagrant foul 2 and tossed from the game in the third quarter after he struck LeBron James in the groin.
Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks was ejected from Saturday's Game 3 after was called for a flagrant 2 when he swiped his..