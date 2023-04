Mohamed Salah’s goalscoring feats are underappreciated by those outside Liverpool, believes his Reds team-mate Virgil van Dijk. Salah scored his 183rd goal for Liverpool to clinch a 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest on Saturday, after Neco Williams and Morgan Gibbs-White struck to cancel out Diogo Jota’s brace. The Egyptian’s close-range finish saw him match Robbie […]