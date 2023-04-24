Sources: Rockets to hire ex-Celtics coach Udoka
Former Celtics coach Ime Udoka has agreed to a deal to become the next Houston Rockets head coach, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Monday.Full Article
