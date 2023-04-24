Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox fractures finger, could miss Game 5 vs. Warriors
De'Aaron Fox sustained a fracture to the tip of his index finger on his left (shooting) hand an will be listed as questionable for Wednesday's Game 5.
Kings guard De’Aaron Fox broke the index finger on his shooting hand in the team’s 126–125 loss to the Warriors on Sunday.The..