West Ham United Under 18's beat Arsenal 5-1 in the FA Youth Cup final and senior skipper Declan Rice was filmed in the winners' changing room celebrating with the playersFull Article
What Declan Rice did after West Ham's FA Youth Cup win amid Arsenal transfer links
Football.london0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Declan Rice 'had to enjoy dancing with my boys' after West Ham U18s pump Arsenal in final
Daily Star
Star man Declan Rice was quick to get involved in West Ham United's FA Youth Cup celebrations after the young Irons ran out 5-1..