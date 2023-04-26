Canada's Leylah Fernandez upset by Russian teenager at Madrid Open
Canada's Leylah Fernandez suffered a 6-3, 6-4 loss to 15-year-old Mirra Andreeva in the first round of the Madrid Open on Wednesday.Full Article
Montreal's Leylah Fernandez is shocked by 16 year Russian Mirra Andreeva who defeats Fernandez 6-3, 6-4 in round 1 of the Madrid..