Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard sustains torn meniscus in right knee
Published
Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard, who missed the final three playoff games against the Phoenix Suns, has a torn meniscus in his right knee.
Published
Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard, who missed the final three playoff games against the Phoenix Suns, has a torn meniscus in his right knee.
After missing the final three games of the Clippers' first-round playoff series against the Suns, Kawhi Leonard has been diagnosed..