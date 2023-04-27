Latest Aston Villa news from BirminghamLive provides a chance to predict the final Premier League table and how the battle for European places will unfold.Full Article
Plot Aston Villa's battle for Europe ahead of dramatic Premier League run-in
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Aston Villa 1-0 Fulham: 'From fighting relegation to brink of Europe' - Emery's 'remarkable' job
From a Premier League relegation battle to European contenders - it is hard to believe the transformation at Aston Villa.
BBC Sport