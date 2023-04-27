Pirates infielder Drew Maggi finally makes MLB debut after 13 seasons in the minors
Appearing as a pinch-hitter vs. the Dodgers, Drew Maggi struck out, but it didn't detract from making his MLB debut after 13 seasons in the minors.
