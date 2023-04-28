Like father, like son: Steelers draft CB Porter Jr.
Published
More than two decades after drafting his father, the Pittsburgh Steelers selected cornerback Joey Porter Jr. with the 32nd overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft Friday night.Full Article
Published
More than two decades after drafting his father, the Pittsburgh Steelers selected cornerback Joey Porter Jr. with the 32nd overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft Friday night.Full Article
The Pittsburgh Steelers choose Joey Porter Jr as the first pick of round two of the NFL draft - 24 years after drafting his father.