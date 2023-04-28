Pittsburgh Steelers draft CB Joey Porter Jr., son of team's former Super Bowl linebacker
Pittsburgh drafted Penn St. cornerback Joey Porter Jr., son of former Steelers linebacker Joey Porter, who helped the team win Super Bowl 40 in 2006.
With the first pick of the second round, the Steelers took a familiar face. With pick No. 32, Pittsburgh officially selected..
