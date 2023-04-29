Lakers annihilate Grizzlies in Game 6 to knock out Western Conference's No. 2 seed

Lakers annihilate Grizzlies in Game 6 to knock out Western Conference's No. 2 seed

USATODAY.com

Published

The Lakers ousted the No. 2 seed Memphis Grizzlies in a 40-point Game 6 victory in Los Angeles. They will play the winner of Kings-Warriors.

Full Article